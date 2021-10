MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- K9 Beny is back at it again!The CHP K9 officer made a major drug bust in the North Valley that authorities say saved countless lives.Officers stopped a Mercedes for a vehicle code violation and were given permission to search the vehicle.K9 officer Beny was called over and sniffed out about 6.5 pounds of fentanyl in the driver seat compartment.Authorities say that amount has the ability to kill over 1 million people.The driver was taken into custody.