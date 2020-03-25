Coronavirus

Kaiser needs donations of masks, gloves, and other supplies to fight the coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaiser Permanente has released a guide for people or businesses who want to donate gloves, masks, and other essential items for its healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Here are some appropriate items to donate:

  • Unopened N95 respirators and surgical masks
  • Unopened packages of disposable gloves
  • Unopened containers of hand sanitizer
  • Unopened containers of disinfectants and disinfecting wipes
  • Packaged, unused protective goggles
  • Unopened swabs for collecting screening samples
  • Unopened gowns (surgical and isolation)
  • Face shields

    • Kaiser says it will also accept donations of home-made masks that meet certain specifications.

    There are two ways to donate:

  • You can email the Kaiser national donation network at KPCOVID-19Donations@kp.org with your donation offer
  • You can donate in person at its facilities, where greeters outside the entrances will tell you where to leave the donations and staff will inspect all donations to confirm that they meet the appropriate standards for medical use.

    • For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    healthcoronaviruskaiser permanentekaiser permanente fresnohospitals
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
    21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
    Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
    New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
    Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
    One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
    Show More
    Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
    Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
    2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
    21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
    Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
    More TOP STORIES News