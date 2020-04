Kaiser needs donations of masks, gloves, and other supplies to fight the coronavirus

Unopened N95 respirators and surgical masks

Unopened packages of disposable gloves

Unopened containers of hand sanitizer

Unopened containers of disinfectants and disinfecting wipes

Packaged, unused protective goggles

Unopened swabs for collecting screening samples

Unopened gowns (surgical and isolation)

Face shields

You can email the Kaiser national donation network at KPCOVID-19Donations@kp.org with your donation offer

You can donate in person at its facilities, where greeters outside the entrances will tell you where to leave the donations and staff will inspect all donations to confirm that they meet the appropriate standards for medical use.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaiser Permanente has released a guide for people or businesses who want to donate gloves, masks, and other essential items for its healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis.Here are some appropriate items to donate:Kaiser says it will also accept donations of home-made masks that meet certain specifications There are two ways to donate: