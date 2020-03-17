fresno state bulldogs

Sit-down with Fresno State football coach Kalen DeBoer

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 sports reporter Bri Mellon recently sat down with new Fresno State football coach Kalen DeBoer to discuss the transition to head coach.

DeBoer has history with Fresno State as the offensive coordinator for the 2017-18 season under Jeff Tedford. He has previous stints at Sioux Falls, Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Indiana.

While there will be no spring football due to the COVID-19 outbreak, DeBoer is still focused on taking the Bulldogs to the next level.

You can learn more about the Bulldogs' new coach in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statesportscollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
49er Insider David Lombardi breaks down San Francisco's 2020 Draft Picks
Former Bulldog Travis Brown describes battle with COVID-19
Former Bulldog Kenny Wiggins re-signs with Detroit, enjoying being a new father
Fresno State's Mykal Walker selected by Atlanta Falcons in NFL Draft
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News