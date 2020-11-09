Bulldog Breakdown: Kalen DeBoer discusses Fresno's State win over UNLV

Bulldog Breakdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs had a happy car ride home Saturday night after a 40-27 win over UNLV.

The team is now riding a two-game win streak.


Senior running back Ronnie Rivers continued to rise up the record books of Fresno State football, giving flashbacks of his dad in a Bulldog uniform.

Rivers finished the day with 232 total yards and a career-high four touchdowns, the most by a Mountain West player in a game this season.


There were also two efficient performances out of both quarterbacks, Jake Haener and Ben Woolridge

In the video above, we caught up with head coach Kalen DeBoer on the Bulldogs' victory and the challenge the defense had of containing UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam.

