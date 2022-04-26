kamala harris

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID; Joe Biden not 'close contact'

A White House official said Harris did not attend Tuesday's presidential daily briefing in person.
EMBED <>More Videos

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday on both rapid and PCR tests, according to a statement from her press secretary.

She "has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," according to the statement.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have not been in close contact with Harris due to their recent travel schedules, the statement read.

A White House official said Harris did not attend Tuesday's presidential daily briefing in person. She will return to the White House once she tests negative, according to her press secretary.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harriscoronavirusjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Second family to hold 1st known Passover Seder at VP's residence
Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers
VP Harris inside DNC HQ on Jan. 6 when pipe bomb found outside
Kamala Harris defends Joe Biden to Charlamagne Tha God
TOP STORIES
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
1 killed, others injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno
Man dies following southwest Fresno shooting
Deputies arrest road rage shooting suspect involved in chase, standoff
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
Driver killed in Madera County crash, CHP says
2 men arrive at CRMC with gunshot wounds, police say
Show More
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
Man sexually assaulted woman while children were home, deputies say
Man arrested in connection to deadly Visalia shooting
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
FL teen's amusement park death 'could've been prevented,' family says
More TOP STORIES News