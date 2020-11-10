Fresno chapter of Kamala Harris' sorority shares its pride

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vice President-Elect and California Senator Kamala Harris has thousands of 'sisters' celebrating history with her.Members of Harris' sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, including Fresno's chapter, are sharing their pride.In her first post-election address to the nation over the weekend, Harris paid tribute to all women, particularly Black women.The President of the Fresno Chapter of AKA, Dr. Elizabeth Davis-Russell, said she can identify with Harris' immigrant background.While the sorority tells Action News, it is a non-partisan nonprofit that does not endorse any candidate, Dr. Davis-Russell said Harris' accomplishments are significant."As a Black woman, I am ecstatic. I think it finally brings to the fore the fact that Black women have been the backbone of the Democratic party and finally we are seeing some fruit of all of those years of labor and that's rewarding," she said.Dr. Davis-Russell said she hopes to see the party leadership focus on containing the coronavirus, addressing disparities in healthcare, and starting a conversation about systemic racism.