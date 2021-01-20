CA Rep. Kevin McCarthy presents VP Kamala Harris with photo of her historic inauguration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=9843540" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor.

Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Now we must get to work to solve the challenges facing our country. We are all Americans, and together we will succeed, as we have for more than 230 years. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 20, 2021

Today, I was honored to witness the peaceful transition of power from one world leader to the next. We are so blessed to live in a nation where leadership of the free world is passed along without war, but rather, with regularity. https://t.co/B7bu3xvOQg — Rep. David Valadao (@RepDavidValadao) January 20, 2021

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was one of several congressional leaders to present gifts to Vice President Kamala Harris following her historic inauguration as the first female to enter the role.McCarthy presented Harris with a photo taken the moment she took the oath of office in front of millions of Americans.As he pointed to the photo of Harris standing at the US Capitol, he said it was "history in the making for all the world to see.""As a very proud son of California, it is my honor to present to a very proud daughter of California as well," McCarthy said. "Today, Vice President Harris made history, and all of America should celebrate that."The California congressman said leaders are to be judged by their actions and hoped the photo served as a reminder for the job ahead for lawmakers in a heavily divided country.McCarthy also congratulated President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden."I listened to your speech today. You talked about the tension and division. Our tasks as leaders is to bind this nation's wounds and dedicate ourselves to the values that all Americans share together," he said.Valley Congressman Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) commented on the peaceful transition of power, saying he was committed to working with the Biden administration to benefit his local community."Today, I was honored to witness the peaceful transition of power from one world leader to the next. We are so blessed to live in a nation where leadership of the free world is passed along without war, but rather, with regularity. This core principle is a large part of what makes America the greatest country in the world," Valadao said in a statement."I am committed to working with the Biden Administration to bring real solutions to the Central Valley, like securing more water for California communities and farmers, facilitating widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities, and providing serious relief for small business owners," he added.