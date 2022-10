Karol G visits woman in hospital who gave birth at pop star's concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Colombian pop star Karol G visited a woman who gave birth to a baby girl at her concert at The Save Mart Center Tuesday night.

Karol G posted on Instagram to document visiting the mother and the newborn at Saint Agnes Medical Center.

According to Karol G on her Instagram story, the mother and baby, named Anahi, are both doing well.

Karol G said she was happy, blessed and thankful to have witnessed such a wonderful experience.