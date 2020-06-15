Family and friends gather in Clovis to remember little girl who died last year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and friends gathered in Clovis Sunday afternoon to celebrate the birthday of a little girl who passed away back in October.
Kassidy Grace Salas would have been six years old on Sunday.
She drowned in a bathtub at home while being watched by a babysitter.
Loved ones placed written wishes inside of biodegradable balloons and released them in her honor.
Kassidy's parents are also paying tribute to their compassionate little girl by helping others
"Kassidy loved everyone just the way they were, and everyone was perfect to her, and she was perfect to us, and we miss her and think about her every single day," says Kriztian Salas, Kassidy's father.
"On her birthday, normally people would buy her presents, so we asked everyone to honor her by donating to the ISA foundation," says Glory Salas, Kassidy's mother.
The ISA Foundation provides healthy meals for underserved families, wellness education and global disaster relief.
Kassidy has her own legacy page for donations.
