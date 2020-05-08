kaweah delta medical center

Kaweah Delta launches curbside care program to help patients get care from their cars

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia has launched a new COVID-19 screening program called Curbside Care.

When COVID-19 hit, Kaweah Delta Urgent Care on Court Street in Visalia saw a sharp drop in patient volumes. It's believed many people have been fearful of going inside the clinic and contracting the virus.

So about a month ago, the clinic started offering telehealth, or virtual visits, allowing patients to talk to a provider from home.

And this week, they added another service aimed at curbing fears. Patients can now make a curbside appointment online and drive to the small lot on the north side of the building.

"So they would come in and wait right here behind you, and we would put them in a stall, and we would get them seen through there," said Mateo Lambarena with Kaweah Delta Urgent Care.

Patients can stay in their cars. Lambarena says they'd prefer to see those with COVID-19 symptoms using the curbside service.

The service may also benefit patients who have been seen virtually but need to be seen again in person.

"COVID screening is our goal. That's our primary option, to try to get those people in. You know it protects the community, it protects my staff, just makes everybody feel a little bit safer when you're in your car being treated."

But, not all needs can be addressed from a car, so if needed, a provider may ask a patient to come inside.

Kaweah Delta's curbside care will be available daily from 9 am to 8 pm. For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here.
