21 employees at Kaweah Delta Medical Center test positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia has reported 21 of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.Hospital officials say none of the healthcare employees have needed hospitalization.Two of the 21 employees have fully recovered, tested negative for the virus and have returned to work.As of Friday, Tulare County has reported 382 cases of the virus, but it's not clear if the cases from Kaweah Delta are part of that amount.