1 patient, 3 hospital workers at Kaweah Delta Medical Center treated after being exposed to hazardous chemical

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A patient and three hospital workers at Kaweah Delta Medical Center are being treated after they were exposed to organophosphate, a chemical compound commonly used in insecticides, on Tuesday morning.The Visalia Fire Department's hazmat team was called to the hospital around 7:30 am.Officials say a patient had accidentally ingested organophosphate and three healthcare workers who were treating the patient were exposed to the chemical.Hospital staff quickly worked to isolate the patient and hospital workers for treatment.The patient's conditions wasn't immediately available, but the fire department said the three hospital workers had experienced minor symptoms from the exposure.Visalia firefighters said the hospital had also decontaminated the patient and the area, and the hazardous conditions had been mitigated.