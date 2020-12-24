Group delivers 140 meals from local restaurant to healthcare workers at Kaweah Delta

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=8963749" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A movement to show Valley veterans they're appreciated this holiday season exceeded organizer expectations on Monday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=8845463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Catholic Charities in Fresno received a donation of 1,000 new coats and blankets from a local business to help those in need.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of friends raised hundreds of dollars to buy meals for healthcare workers at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.On Wednesday, they delivered 110 lunches to the hospital, and Rocio's Catering later dropped off another 30.Family Services of Tulare County CEO Caity Meader spearheaded the effort, but she said a local roller derby team called V Town Derby Dames made a generous contribution toward the meals."Just a little something to warm the hearts and stomachs of all of our really important healthcare heroes that have been working just tirelessly without enough appreciation," Meader said.The group decided to go a step further by doing a tip parade for Rocio's Catering when picking up the meals.They said it's a way to show a little love to a local business that has taken a financial hit during the pandemic.