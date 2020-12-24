community

Group delivers 140 meals from local restaurant to healthcare workers at Kaweah Delta

A group of friends raised hundreds of dollars to buy meals for healthcare workers at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of friends raised hundreds of dollars to buy meals for healthcare workers at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

On Wednesday, they delivered 110 lunches to the hospital, and Rocio's Catering later dropped off another 30.

Family Services of Tulare County CEO Caity Meader spearheaded the effort, but she said a local roller derby team called V Town Derby Dames made a generous contribution toward the meals.

"Just a little something to warm the hearts and stomachs of all of our really important healthcare heroes that have been working just tirelessly without enough appreciation," Meader said.

The group decided to go a step further by doing a tip parade for Rocio's Catering when picking up the meals.

They said it's a way to show a little love to a local business that has taken a financial hit during the pandemic.

Related topics:
community & eventsvisaliameal deliverysocietyfoodhospitalscommunitycovid 19 pandemic
