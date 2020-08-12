Military healthcare team staying another 14 days to help Kaweah Delta Medical Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A team of military healthcare workers will be extending their stay at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia for another 14 days.The group of doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists from Travis Air Force Base arrived at the South Valley hospital a little over a month ago to help with staffing shortages.They started caring for both COVID-19 and non-COVID patients after the Fourth of July holiday.As of Tuesday, the hospital was still caring for 64 coronavirus patients.The team of military healthcare workers will now stay until August 29.Kaweah Delta officials are hoping to extend their stay for 30 days and are working with the state and FEMA on that request.