Kaweah Delta provides distance learning area for staff members' kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Delta Medical Center has implemented a new learning program to help its medical professionals who are also parents.Starting Monday, Kaweah Delta's Lifestyle Center will serve as an area where employees can bring their children while they continue to treat patients.Hospital employees can enroll kids between the ages of five and 11 years old. They will work with teachers from Kaweah Kids and the hospital's child care center as they complete their online coursework.Masks will be mandatory, and the facilities will be regularly cleaned.