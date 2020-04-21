community

Coronavirus: Kaweah Delta holds grocery sale for its healthcare employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Delta Medical Center is selling groceries to help its healthcare workers stock up their fridges as they continue to work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday morning, the hospital hosted its second grocery sale in Visalia.

Employees and members of the medical staff can buy fruit, vegetables, milk, eggs, toilet paper and more.

The event runs until 8 a.m. and the hospital will hold another sale Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m.

Roughly 5,000 thousand employees from Kaweah Delta turned out for the hospital's first sale last week.

Officials at the medical center said they hope to continue to help their staff through more sales.

