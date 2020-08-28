Military healthcare workers at Kaweah Delta honored

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A team of military healthcare workers spent the last month-and-a-half helping Kaweah Delta Medical Center care for its patients, including many battling COVID-19.That team of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals will return to Travis Air Force Base this weekend.One by one, members of a U.S. Air Force healthcare team were recognized for their service to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.The team's arrival in mid-July came in a time of great need.Many Kaweah Delta employees were out sick with COVID-19 and the hospital saw its largest wave of coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic."Your arrival really lifted our spirits. It reinvigorated us and it gave us such a deep appreciation, probably one that we had never known for the U.S. military," said Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst.Local first responders also showed their appreciation for the team during Thursday's celebration."We are honored to serve the city of Visalia and the Tulare County Community. Our experience here at Kaweah was only enriched by the partnerships we've been able to establish, facilitated by the many members of Kaweah Delta, who were instrumental in our operations," said Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Louella Campbell.Hospital employees are sad to see the team go.And even though the hospital still runs near maximum capacity most days, they say they can handle any future surge.Many employees have recovered from COVID, and the hospital has been hiring to make sure they are adequately staffed.