Kaweah Health named 1 of America's 100 best hospitals for 2023

Healthgrades representatives were in town Tuesday recognizing the hospital for being one of America's 100 best hospitals for 2023.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Health celebrated a major accomplishment.

It's also one of 20 hospitals in the state receiving the award.

The achievement places Kaweah Health in the top two percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.

Hospital officials say they are thankful for the award and hopeful this will be the first of many more.