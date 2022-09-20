Kaweah Health looks to hire RNs, LVNs

The facility is looking for more registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses, with 200+ positions open for bedside nurses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Health is hoping to welcome hundreds of new faces to its team by holding a career event in October.

"It's not just the skills. It's the compassion and care that they have to have in order to care for the patients," explained nurse recruiter Karen Brooks-Harvey.

The opportunities are a good fit for new grads and experienced nurses.

"We have up to $47,500 tuition reimbursement, as well as loan repayment program," said Brooks-Harvey. "If they're wanting to work for a trauma hospital, we're a level three, and want to get into higher acuity of patients, then Kaweah is the place to come learn and grow their careers."

Kaweah is one of many facilities in the country feeling the impacts of an ongoing nursing shortage, which is getting some temporary relief from travel nurses.

Brooks-Harvey said hiring more RNs and LVNs will improve stability inside patient rooms.

"We've got travelers kind of coming and going. So bringing these nurses in will eliminate that, where they have a standard care for patients," she said.

Interested candidates can attend the hiring event on October 19 from 1-6 p.m. It will be located inside the Marriott Ballroom at the Visalia Convention Center. Registration for the event is now open, but walk-ins are welcome.

More information, including how to schedule a tour of the facility or specific units, can be found here.