Kaweah Health reports increase in patients, longer wait times

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Health Medical Center says they're seeing an increase in patients with respiratory illnesses coming into their emergency department.

The Visalia emergency department says there is limited space.

Kaweah Health announced in a tweet Sunday that wait times in the department are exceptionally long for those not in need of life-saving care.

Health officials say those with chronic illnesses typically need hospitalization if they are sick.

If you don't have a life-threatening illness, doctors recommend you try to see your primary doctor before going to the emergency room.