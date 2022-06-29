health

Visalia center ready to offer home-life service for hospice patients

'Residents here are living here, not dying here. Living'
EMBED <>More Videos

Visalia center ready to offer home-life service for hospice patients

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kaweah Health Ruth Wood Open Arms House says it offers a one-of-a-kind hospice service in the Central Valley.

On Tuesday, it had an open house showcasing the space and comfort it provides.

The house is located on Iris Avenue in Visalia.

Once known as the Ruth Wood Open Arms House, the hospice served the community for years before closing amid the pandemic.

The home is now owned by the Kaweah Health Hospital Foundation.

It provides a home-like setting for hospice patients.

"Residents here are living here, not dying here. Living. And it's very important people understand that," said director Tiffany Bullock.

Bullock says opening the doors and services of this home is vital, giving many a warm and open place to live out their final days.

Inside the home are six patient rooms, a living space, a kitchen, a dining area, a serenity garden, and more.

24-hour care will be provided to ensure the best comfort and peace for residents.

The care includes a team of nurses, social workers, chaplains, volunteers, and more.

Both Bullock and Salazar were in tears when expressing how meaningful and powerful their job is and hope to spread the word of the support available for those in need.

"To be with someone at the end of life, is an honor that they allow us to do that. So for us to be able to do this is just amazing," says Bullock.

The home is expected to be officially running in mid-July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvisaliahealthhospital
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
'You're selling poison': Valley families, doctors welcome ban on Juul
Popular South Valley gym opens new location in Clovis
Florida decided not to preorder any COVID-19 vaccines for young kids
Fresno vision center offering free eye exams
TOP STORIES
California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach
Fresno man on trial, accused of murdering his girlfriend
Part of Highway 198 shut down after deadly crash in Visalia
Central Unified board to vote on adding officers to middle schools
Fresno non-profit hosts free classes for Afghan refugee kids
Hidden Adventures: Roaring Camp Railroads
Scott Peterson exposed to COVID-19, new trial hearing moved to August
Show More
'Safe and sane' fireworks officially on sale in Valley
The diabetes epidemic in the Central Valley
New refrigerated almond storage facility to open in Madera
1 killed, multiple hospitalized after fiery crash in Merced Co.: CHP
Madera parents plead guilty in death of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
More TOP STORIES News