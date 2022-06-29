Visalia center ready to offer home-life service for hospice patients

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kaweah Health Ruth Wood Open Arms House says it offers a one-of-a-kind hospice service in the Central Valley.On Tuesday, it had an open house showcasing the space and comfort it provides.The house is located on Iris Avenue in Visalia.Once known as the Ruth Wood Open Arms House, the hospice served the community for years before closing amid the pandemic.The home is now owned by the Kaweah Health Hospital Foundation.It provides a home-like setting for hospice patients."Residents here are living here, not dying here. Living. And it's very important people understand that," said director Tiffany Bullock.Bullock says opening the doors and services of this home is vital, giving many a warm and open place to live out their final days.Inside the home are six patient rooms, a living space, a kitchen, a dining area, a serenity garden, and more.24-hour care will be provided to ensure the best comfort and peace for residents.The care includes a team of nurses, social workers, chaplains, volunteers, and more.Both Bullock and Salazar were in tears when expressing how meaningful and powerful their job is and hope to spread the word of the support available for those in need."To be with someone at the end of life, is an honor that they allow us to do that. So for us to be able to do this is just amazing," says Bullock.The home is expected to be officially running in mid-July.