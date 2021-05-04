health

Kaweah Health opens new medical clinic in Tulare

The clinic offers primary and walk-in care. It has 20 exam rooms, a lab and three behavioral health rooms.
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new medical clinic opened in Tulare on Monday.

Kaweah Health's Tulare Clinic took over the old IRS building on Mooney Boulevard near Prosperity Avenue.

Officials said thousands of Tulare residents emergency department in Visalia every year, and many of them would be better served in a primary care setting.

"We're going to work incredibly hard to meet or exceed your expectations, and we hope that you will look back on today as a very memorable day in the city of Tulare," said Kaweah Health CEO Gary Herbst.

Dr. Rogelio Fernandez will lead the Kaweah Health team in Tulare.

In the future, the clinic will offer services including cardiology, orthopedics, and surgery.

