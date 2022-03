VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia is changing its visitor guidelines allowing most patients to have two guests a day, as COVID-19 numbers in Central California decline.As of this week, the updated policy applies to non-COVID patients, ER patients with a room, and those undergoing surgery.COVID-19 patients in intensive care will also be allowed visitors who are vaccinated.Per a state mandate, health restrictions will remain in place for visitors.The hospital's visiting hours are 9 am to 9 pm throughout the medical center.