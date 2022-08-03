Kaweah Health using new technology to help those learning to walk again

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Health is using a new piece of technology to help people who are learning to walk again after being injured.

It's called the SafeGait 360 Balance and Mobility Trainer.

Officials say it allows the hospital to take its therapy to the next level, specifically for their stroke specialty center.

The trainer is a ceiling-mounted dynamic body-weight support and fall protection system.

It promotes safe therapy sessions to people with a variety of impairments as they practice walking, improving their strength and overcoming balance issues.

The purchase of this product was made possible through the Kaweah Health Hospital Foundation's community fundraising efforts.