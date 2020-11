FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of new trees are going up across Fresno, and it's all part of the "Keep Fresno Beautiful" initiative.Volunteers spent Saturday planting 15 new trees in Tupman and Chandler Park in southwest Fresno.The group says it will be planting dozens of trees at local parks in the coming weeks.Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit the "Keep Fresno Beautiful" Facebook page.