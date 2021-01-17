Society

City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is launching a new initiative to keep its streets clean. It's calling on everyone in the community to help do their part.

The city is celebrating the launch of its "Beautify Fresno" department.

The program is focused on cleaning up trash-filled areas and bringing residents together to improve the quality of their neighborhoods.

Organizers say clean-up events are just the beginning of what the department could do for the city.

"Through the department of "Beautify Fresno," we can focus those efforts to set up those programs like adopt a park, alley and it will also look for opportunities to sign up for events like tree planting and community gardens," says Mark Standriff.

The group will hold a kickoff event in Downtown Fresno from 9 am to 12 pm Monday morning.

Volunteers interested in lending a hand are asked to check in at the Mariposa Plaza on Fulton and Mariposa streets that day.
