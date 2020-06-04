Ex-Fresno Police deputy chief Keith Foster released from prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster has been released from federal prison after serving time on drug trafficking charges, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday.He is now in community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons' Long Beach Residential Reentry Management Office.Foster was convicted in 2016 for conspiracy to traffic heroin and marijuana and sentenced to four years in prison.Foster, who was 51 years old and the second in command at the Fresno Police Department at the time, was the subject of a year-long investigation by the FBI and ATF before being charged.Community confinement means Foster is in either in home confinement or at a halfway house, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.