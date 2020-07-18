Valley woman arrested for scamming dozens of families by faking cancer for 6 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman behind a sickness scam that victimized dozens of Valley families is in custody six years after her cancer charade began.28-year-old Kellie Walker was just 22 years old when she began faking stage two Ovarian cancer for cash, according to investigators.Mariposa County sheriff's detectives arrested the woman on Thursday at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.In 2014, they say Walker began preying on the sympathy of her community and her own family to get more than $10,000 for medical bills that didn't exist.Friends and family set up a bank account at a local bank branch, and a fundraising dinner was held, where it is believed over 200 guests attended, all in order to help Walker and her family deal with the diagnosis and associated medical expenses.In addition to the bank account and fundraising dinner, a GoFundMe account was created and shared on social media, where funds were also donated.To maintain the charade, Walker allegedly asked close friends and family to drive her and drop her off at medical appointments. She sent 'thank you' emails to many of her donors letting them know she was currently going through chemotherapy treatments and thanking many of them for the funds they donated to help pay her medical expenses.More than 60 people donated money to her, the Mariposa COunty Sheriff's Office says.It wasn't until last year that a concerned citizen reported the plot to the sheriff's office, when they found out Walker was pregnant.They told investigators Walker had claimed she had reproductive organs removed as a result of her diagnosis.Walker is now at the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility on several charges, including Grand Theft.If you feel you were a victim of Walker and have not been previously interviewed by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, please contact Detective Jennifer Lobaugh at 209-966-3615.