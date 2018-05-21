SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Kelly Clarkson calls for 'moment of action' in place of 'moment of silence' in emotional Santa Fe response at Billboard Music Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelly Clarkson delivered a strong message about the Santa Fe shooting at the Billboard Music Awards. (KTRK)

After 10 more lives were lost in another school shooting on Friday, host Kelly Clarkson opened the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday with an emotional, tearful speech.

"I'm so sick of moment[s] of silence," she said. "It's not working."

Instead, the singer called for a moment of action.

"Why don't we do a moment of action? Why don't we do a moment of change? Why don't we change what's happening, because it's horrible," she said.

Clarkson urged everyone to take action in their local communities.

"We're failing our communities. We're failing their families," she said. "I have four children. I cannot imagine getting that phone call or that knock on the door."

The tragedy at Santa Fe High School was the ninth fatal school shooting of 2018, ABC News reports. This year has been deadlier for schools than for active military service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingbillboard music awardsschool shootingkelly clarksonu.s. & worldmusicaward shows
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
J.J. Watt inspires Santa Fe shooting survivors' recovery
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News