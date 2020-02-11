Arts & Entertainment

Fun Bus winners head to Hollywood for Kelly and Ryan after-Oscars show

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- After the Oscars ended, the fun was only getting started!

Action News was inside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood Monday morning, where thousands of people packed into the audience for an After Oscars edition of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly and Ryan celebrated the highlights of Hollywood's biggest night, and some lucky Fresno-area fans had a front-row seat.

Forty people from the Central Valley hopped on the fun bus to come out for the studded show.

"Well, it was worth waiting all those hours driving on the bus, they were fabulous," said Susan Sullivan of Fresno. "I love the Oscars, and it was a great show."

The show featured appearances from Kesha and several Oscar winners, but it was the hours leading up to it where the real work happened.

"I have to say it's worse for our team because they are really in the same clothes that they were in yesterday, and they're working on editing the pieces all night long," said Ryan Seacrest.

"After I shoot my pieces backstage, we go into the production office and talk about what's staying what's going there's a 2 a.m. meeting and 4 a.m. run through," explained Kelly Ripa.

They even recapped the night's big wins, surprises and of course the fashions.
