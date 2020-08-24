Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of the month

WASHINGTON -- Kellyanne Conway, longtime counselor to President Trump, will leave the White House at end of the month, she said in a statement on Sunday, citing her need to focus on family.
In a statement, she called her time in the Trump Administration 'heady' and 'humbling,' but said she and her husband are choosing to focus on what is best for their children, who are learning remotely because of the pandemic.
Conway's husband, George has been an outspoken critic of President Trump.
Also citing family matters, he says he is stepping back from his role with the 'Lincoln Project,' a group of Republicans aimed at defeating the president in November.
Conway's statement said in part,
"The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It's been heady. It's been humbling. I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the VicePresident and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump's leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more. The incredible men, women, and children we've met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people. The promise of America belongs to us all.I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids "doing school from home" requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice."
