Former Bulldog Kenny Wiggins re-signs with Detroit, enjoying being a new father

Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins: https://t.co/FjEDsMglO2 pic.twitter.com/3MAWdPyakW — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 14, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State had two bulldogs taken in the NFL draft and four players signed undrafted free agent contracts.Someone who knows exactly what those players have to do in order to make a 53-man roster is Kenny Wiggins.The former Bulldog went undrafted in 2011 and is entering his third season with the Detroit Lions.Kenny Wiggins is an ELK Grove native but spends his off season in Fresno working out at Athletic Performance.The 31-year-old just re-signed a contract with the Detroit Lions for his third season with the team."Every year is a blessing from here on out, going on year ten as an undrafted guy, it's pretty crazy. Detroit's been awesome, I love it there, coaching staff is awesome I love the guys in the locker room."Wiggins was with the Chargers for five seasons before joining Detroit as a Free agent. He has started in 13 games over the past two seasons. He says he still plays with the Bulldog mentality."The guys in the o-line room call me the junkyard dog, I do everything and am just a gritty guy."The offensive linemen has had to battle for his spot on the field and gave advice to the Bulldogs entering the league this year."Do everything you can to make sure that you don't get cut, don't give them a reason to cut you. Leave no stone unturned, whether it's staying after practice or working extra. I still stay after practice and I'm in year ten, I have to be the same person day in and day out when I lose that I'm going to be gone."His season was cut short last year due to an arm injury but he is almost full recovered. With no OTAs due to the COVID-19 outbreak he's hoping to be back for training camp."All we know right now is our first month is going to be virtual meetings, on iPads coaches go through the play book. "If and when the NFL begins play, Kenny will have a new fan cheering him on..."For a long time I wanted my kid to see me play in the NFL so this is a dream come true for me."Kenny is working on building Kalen a new toy box with his free time at home. ESPN released a detailed article this month on the Lion's hobby of woodworking.."I woke up to 20 text messages from former teammates and friends saying - 'What are you, Ron Swanson now?' t was pretty fun."Kenny said he is trying to limit the amount of times he visits the lumberyard right now,