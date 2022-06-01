Riders stuck upside-down on ride, rescued at Pennsylvania amusement park

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. -- Visitors at a western Pennsylvania amusement park were stuck upside-down after a ride was stopped on Monday.Kennywood Park staff is investigating a ride stoppage on the Aero 360, said Mark Pauls, Kennywood general manager in a written statement. The park is located in West Mifflin, a borough southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.Maintenance staff brought the ride back to its designated rest position and evacuated the riders.Medical staff met with the riders and three of them visited the park's first aid center as a precaution before being released back into the park, according to the statement.The ride remains closed until the investigation is complete.