baby rescued

Video shows moment deputies rescue 2 babies from rubble after tornado rips through Kentucky

A 15-month-old and a 3-month old were found in tub that was thrown from a home demolished by the tornadoes.
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows babies being rescued from rubble after deadly KY tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- Shocking video captured the moment a deputy in Kentucky rescued two babies after a deadly tornado outbreak ripped through the area.

The footage obtained from the deputy's body camera shows authorities finding the children in a tub that was thrown from a home demolished by the tornadoes.

Deputies can be seen frantically looking through the rubble.

READ ALSO | 9 days after tornado demolished Kentucky office building, owner's cat was found in rubble

They eventually heard crying in the distance and came across the 15-month-old and 3-month old, who were still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a bible.

Both children survived. One of them was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

READ ALSO | Tornado-slammed parts of Kentucky face long recovery
EMBED More News Videos

The tornado outbreak Friday killed at least 88 people in five states. Seventy-four of them were in Kentucky.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherkentuckybaby rescuedchildrenchild injuredbabynationalweatherchildren injuriestornadou.s. & worldwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BABY RESCUED
TSA officer jumps conveyor belt to save choking baby at Newark airport
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
Officer saves choking infant outside CA In-N-Out
Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News