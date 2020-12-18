covid-19

Kepler Neighborhood School switches back to distance learning

While there were no positive COVID cases at the school, they wanted to play it safe.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley school is making the difficult decision to switch students back to distance learning.

Kepler Neighborhood School kindergarten teacher Jessica Blackburn says it was bittersweet saying goodbye to her students once again.

"It was kind of sad to say goodbye on that day and know I wasn't going to see them again until it's safe to return," she says.

After safely navigating the challenge of in-person learning for weeks, when the COVID-19 case rate started to rise, staff decided it was time to once again return to remote learning.

While there were no positive COVID cases at the school, they wanted to play it safe and say so far students are adapting to the change.

"The kids were most upset to lose recess time with their friends but ultimately we've come back and transitioned back to distance learning
and I've added in Zoom times that are purely for game social time," says Blackburn.

Parent Nichole Pearson says:
"The teachers have great routines and my children know what to expect and what's expected of them."

Kepler hopes to see students back in the classroom in the new year but the administration says they'll reassess a week before school goes back.

For now, knowing their students are safe is all that matters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationcoronaviruspandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News