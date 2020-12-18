Kepler Neighborhood School switches back to distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley school is making the difficult decision to switch students back to distance learning.Kepler Neighborhood School kindergarten teacher Jessica Blackburn says it was bittersweet saying goodbye to her students once again."It was kind of sad to say goodbye on that day and know I wasn't going to see them again until it's safe to return," she says.After safely navigating the challenge of in-person learning for weeks, when the COVID-19 case rate started to rise, staff decided it was time to once again return to remote learning.While there were no positive COVID cases at the school, they wanted to play it safe and say so far students are adapting to the change."The kids were most upset to lose recess time with their friends but ultimately we've come back and transitioned back to distance learningand I've added in Zoom times that are purely for game social time," says Blackburn.Parent Nichole Pearson says:"The teachers have great routines and my children know what to expect and what's expected of them."Kepler hopes to see students back in the classroom in the new year but the administration says they'll reassess a week before school goes back.For now, knowing their students are safe is all that matters.