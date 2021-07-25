2 people killed, 2 others injured in crash near Kerman

Two people were killed and two others injured after a crash near Kerman on Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol says two people were speeding in a Chevrolet pickup westbound on California Avenue, east of Howard Avenue just after 8 pm.

The CHP says the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle and allowed it to veer into the eastbound lane of California Avenue directly in the path of another vehicle.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were injured and treated at the Community Regional Medical Center.

This story is developing and will be updated.
