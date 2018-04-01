CAR ACCIDENT

Kerman family demanding action at a troublesome intersection after deadly crash

By
KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) --
Family members say Troy Goad died a devoted father.

He was on his way to pick up his daughter's favorite fountain drinks when he hit another car.

"A couple hours later, coroners' knocked on her door, told her to sit in his vehicle and told her husband had been killed," said victim's mother-in-law Debbie Sullivan

Goad was driving his Jeep Cherokee near Siskiyou and Church Avenue.

CHP officers say he did not have the right of way. Once he entered the t-intersection, he hit a Chevy Camaro and flew out of his car.

"I would love to see a stop sign put there, but it will not bring him back. It will help other people from getting injured," said Sullivan.

Goad's mother-in-law Debbie Sullivan says the loss is insurmountable for his children.
He had two daughters. This is their first holiday without him.

"She's the bravest 6-year-old I've ever seen. She doesn't cry because she doesn't want her mother to become upset," said Sullivan.

Sullivan says Goad's passing leaves financial difficulties for the family, but more importantly a huge void.

This is the fourth death the family has had and one they believe could have been avoided.

"My daughter has to hold her baby girl every night and try to explain to her why daddy's not coming home," said Sullivan.

The county of Fresno is considering conducting a traffic study at the intersection.

Goad's family hopes a stop sign will be there soon.

His family created a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
