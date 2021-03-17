Nearly 500 students return to Kerman High School for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kerman High School went all out Tuesday morning as they welcomed back about 500 students."Our freshman have never been on campus and our sophomores only had one semester, so we wanted to make them feel welcome," says Kerman High School Principal Matt Toews.Students lining up and socializing on campus is a sight neither staff nor students have experienced in over one year. The Coronavirus pandemic posed challenging moments, causing everyone to adapt as best they could."Yes, we have not been at home but these kiddos have learned to adjust, and that is a coping skill and life skill that will be a positive aspect of this whole chaos over the last year," says Kerman High Agriculture teacher Cory Molloy.For 16 years, Mrs. Molloy has taught agriculture and says the pandemic changed everything. She says returning to campus with a safe plan is one way to boost everyone up and work through the process."It's best that we test the waters now and if it works, great," she said. "If it doesn't, we dial it in, so maybe in the fall we can start full schedule."For students, seeing their friends and roaming the campus felt thrilling."It seems weird knowing there is a pandemic but I like it because I have not seen some of my closest friends in almost year, and my senior year was kind of ruined," says Oscar Ledezma."I am glad we are back on campus just for the social aspect," says Marissa Mendrin. "I got used to being online but now that we are back, it feels out of the ordinary."Principal Toews says he's excited to see students cheer up and hopes they only go up from here.