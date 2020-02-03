crime

Woman stole 7 bottles of alcohol from Kerman Rite Aid store, police say

Kerman police are searching for a woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from Rite Aid last week.

Officials say the woman was caught on camera stuffing seven bottles into her bag and left the store. The bottles cost more than $300.

Police say she was last seen driving off on northbound Madera Avenue in a green GMC SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Kerman Police Department at 559-600-3111.
