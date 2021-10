KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction crews have broken ground on a new gas station at a Walmart in Fresno County.The Walmart Superstore in Kerman will officially be the company's first location to offer gasoline in California.A new 16-pump fuel center and a convenience store are now under construction at the corner of Whitesbridge and Goldenrod Avenue.Walmart officials haven't announced when the location will be complete said they hope it's just the first of many fuel stations for the company across the state.