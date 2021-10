FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's top firefighter is also a Fresno State softball alum - and she says her time as a Bulldog helped prepare her for the job.Action News spoke with Chief Kerri Donis at the Fresno State Fire Department during one of the busiest years for her team.Chief Kerri Donis has been leading the Fresno Fire Department since 2014 - after she felt herself drawn to the career after college.