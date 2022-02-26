Fresno County judge inspired by historic Supreme Court nomination

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson accepted the historic Supreme Court nomination, inspiring many across the nation.Including judge Glenda Allen-Hill, the first African American woman to sit on the bench in Fresno County."This is hope for the future, of course it is," she said. "It demonstrates that our country is growing and embracing everyone."Jackson is a Harvard Law graduate and has been a federal judge since 2013 -- sitting on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.She was confirmed by the senate to that seat with Republican support.The 51-year-old was born in D.C. but raised in Miami. She's also a wife and mother of two."We like to see ourselves reflected in the people who make decisions in our lives," she said. "That makes us feel empowered, stronger when you see people like you that are making those kinds of decisions. Not that it necessarily has to be you, but there's one voice at the table that's like your voice."Judge Allen-Hill says while the nomination is historic, she feels President Biden chose the most qualified person and at the right point in history."It's the right time and the right person," she said. "Would it have been better had it been done sooner? Of course it would have been. We would have all liked to have progressed more than we have progressed, but we are on the right track and we are making that progress and what better time than now."Congressman Jim Costa tells me he, too, believes now is the time for the courts to reflect the diversity of the country."This supreme court nominee comes from a background that is steeped in the history of the struggle of America's challenges to form a more perfect union," he said.Now, Democrats have the votes to confirm Jackson without Republican support, but President Biden says he hopes to win over some members of the other party.