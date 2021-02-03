Interview: Why Kevin Faulconer is running for California Governor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says it's time for a 'California Comeback' - and that's why he's running for governor.The 54-year old Republican formally announced his candidacy on Tuesday after releasing a campaign launch video on Monday night.Faulconer has been a harsh critic of Governor Gavin Newsom.In a Zoom interview with Action News, he criticized the governor's leadership, especially his handling of the COVID-19 crisis."When I was Mayor, I got held accountable, right? You gotta be paving the streets. You gotta be keeping our city safe. It's not a time to get up and just virtue-signal and a bunch of rhetoric. It's about getting results and that's what this Governor has not focused on," he said.Faulconer also believes schools in California should open now and safely get kids back in class.Faulconer will be on the ballot if the recall effort against Newsom is successful or he'll run in the 2020 gubernatorial contest.