Coronavirus

81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis

By
Pieces of pink fabric are scattered on the table as Harbans Kaur makes one face mask after another.

The 81-year-old woman is lending a helping hand while staying home by making face masks for those who need them.

Kaur's daughter, Jugnu Bhandal, is part of an international humanitarian organization called Khalsa Aid, which is based on the values of Sikhism.



Since the start of the pandemic, volunteers statewide have collected and delivered food to give to those impacted by the outbreak while making about 800 meals for the homeless population in Fresno.

The organization needed volunteers who can sew masks and Kaur got to work right away.

"That's something she's not only passionate about but she knows. She looked at a video and picked it right up. That was amazing to me," says her daughter.

A picture of her at work was posted to social media and organizers say she's inspired others to do their part.

Bhandal says they've gotten calls from businesses and health workers for hundreds of masks and Kaur plans to try to help as many people as she can to keep them safe.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichealth care
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Caltrans allows food trucks to operate in rest areas to help support truckers
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Show More
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
More TOP STORIES News