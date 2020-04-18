81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis

81 year old Harbans Kaur is doing her part to help amid the health crisis.Her daughter is part of an organization called @Khalsa_Aid . Once Kaur found out they needed face masks,she got to work!Hear how Kaur is inspiring others,& why she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/U7FcDPsYeh — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) April 18, 2020

Pieces of pink fabric are scattered on the table as Harbans Kaur makes one face mask after another.The 81-year-old woman is lending a helping hand while staying home by making face masks for those who need them.Kaur's daughter, Jugnu Bhandal, is part of an international humanitarian organization called Khalsa Aid, which is based on the values of Sikhism.Since the start of the pandemic, volunteers statewide have collected and delivered food to give to those impacted by the outbreak while making about 800 meals for the homeless population in Fresno.The organization needed volunteers who can sew masks and Kaur got to work right away."That's something she's not only passionate about but she knows. She looked at a video and picked it right up. That was amazing to me," says her daughter.A picture of her at work was posted to social media and organizers say she's inspired others to do their part.Bhandal says they've gotten calls from businesses and health workers for hundreds of masks and Kaur plans to try to help as many people as she can to keep them safe.