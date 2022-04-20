10-year-old Fresno girl shot on playground released from hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 10-year-old girl that was shot in the legs while playing on the playground at the Park West Apartments a few weeks ago is now home from the hospital.Khilee Martin became another innocent victim of gun violence after police say an argument turned into gunfire on the night of April 6.When we spoke with her mother last week, she told Action News Khilee was still recovering and was immobile.Khilee is now moving around thanks to the help of a wheelchair and her physical therapists.Authorities say anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the detectives at Fresno police.