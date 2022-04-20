10-year-old Fresno girl shot on playground released from hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

10-year-old Fresno girl shot on playground released from hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 10-year-old girl that was shot in the legs while playing on the playground at the Park West Apartments a few weeks ago is now home from the hospital.

Khilee Martin became another innocent victim of gun violence after police say an argument turned into gunfire on the night of April 6.

RELATED: 10-year-old Fresno girl loved to dance and cheer before stray bullet hit her legs, mom says

When we spoke with her mother last week, she told Action News Khilee was still recovering and was immobile.

Khilee is now moving around thanks to the help of a wheelchair and her physical therapists.

Authorities say anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the detectives at Fresno police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochild shot
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis woman welcoming her family from war-torn Ukraine
Advance Peace worker 1 of defendants arrested in Operation No Fly Zone
Reaction throughout Central CA as mask mandate ends for travel
Murdered for Millions: 30 years after Ewell murders, a new look
Merced assemblyman pushing bill focused on catalytic converter theft
Valley agencies share concerns on military equipment policy deadline
Gang member arrested in connection to Fresno homicide
Show More
Fresno city leaders aim to have more trees planted throughout city
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Sanger
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
3 arrested in connection to smash-and-grab robbery at Merced Mall
More TOP STORIES News