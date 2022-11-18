Kicks For Kids Shoe Drive helps over 50 families get brand new shoes

As we kick off the season of giving, local organizations are setting out to help kids put their best foot forward.

As we kick off the season of giving, local organizations are setting out to help kids put their best foot forward.

As we kick off the season of giving, local organizations are setting out to help kids put their best foot forward.

As we kick off the season of giving, local organizations are setting out to help kids put their best foot forward.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we kick off the season of giving, local organizations are setting out to help kids put their best foot forward.

Thursday, the first Kicks for Kids shoe drive event helped more than 50 families' take-home brand-new shoes.

"They talk about my shoes, and they talk about my clothes Uncle Joes, so it was around Christmas time we went all out, got this kid shoes for days, clothes. He never missed a day of school," explained Joseph Perry.

Joseph Perry is the founder of the non-profit Boys2Men - Girls2Women. The organization aims to keep kids in school, off drugs, and out of gangs.

He was inspired to start the Kicks for Kids shoe drive after realizing that confidence starts from the sole up.

"Isn't that amazing, that something as simple as shoes can affect someone's grades, and their outlook in life. That kid is now graduated from Fresno State," explained Perry.

Organizers of the event were also inspired to make a memorable donation to a young man they consider a role model to the youth...

He was given the Shadow 2.0. The price tag of those Air Jordans - about $300 dollars, but organizers say it's worth every penny to keep students striving. It's something Hoover High School Freshman Kion Hill has learned.

"Always keep your head up and be great to everybody because you never know what they can give you, and just be a good person," said Hill

This first event was set to help around 50 families, with 30 families already on the waiting list for the next shoe drive.

"This is not a one-time even shoe giveaway, we want to be the place where if you see a child out there whose got holes in their shoes, at any given time you can call us and you can come shop at our shoe store," added Perry. If you weren't able to donate this time around the organization is accepting donations year around, for more information you can head to Boys 2 Men Girls 2 Women