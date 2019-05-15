Kidnap victim Jayme Closs honored by Wisconsin Assembly

MADISON, Wis. -- Jayme Closs is being honored by the Wisconsin Assembly as a "hometown hero."The 13-year-old Closs appeared with family members and friends to receive her honor in the Assembly chamber on Wednesday. It was the most public appearance to date for Closs, who escaped her kidnapper in January after being held captive in a remote northwestern Wisconsin cabin for three months.Her aunt, Jen Smith, accepted the award and said Closs's bravery and spirit are inspiring. Closs stood behind her aunt but did not speak.The FBI also posted pictures on social media of Closs in the Capitol posing with her award.Jake Patterson has pleaded guilty to kidnapping Closs and killing her parents on Oct. 15. He faces life in prison when sentenced on May 24.