Fresno County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding possible kidnapping victim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a possible kidnapping victim.

Authorities say they were informed of a man seen with a 12-year-old girl near Conejo and McCall Avenues on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

A witness told authorities that it appeared the man was touching the girl inappropriately and when he noticed, the man put the girl into a black Nissan Rogue and took off west on Conejo.

Deputies say they have been unable to locate the black Nissan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girl or man is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.
