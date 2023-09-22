Fresno jury hears 911 call from kidnapping victim

If convicted, Sandra Garcia and Mark Anthony Roque each face life in prison for charges related to the alleged kidnapping.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As a 911 recording of a little girl's emotional plea for help played in court on Thursday, a Fresno jury heard first-hand the graphic details of an alleged kidnapping.

"Where are you bleeding from, honey?" Fresno County Sheriff's Office Dispatcher Shelia Ownsbey said. "In between my legs, where they kicked me," the kidnapping victim said.

Prosecutors say the kidnapping was an elaborate scheme orchestrated by Sandra Garcia. She was dating the 13-year-old's father, Johan Gidstedt, and had recently moved into his Clovis home.

But prosecutors say there was tension.

"I asked her to move out in January of 2016," Gidstedt told the jury Wednesday.

Upset about the eviction, the prosecution says Garcia told her son, Mark Anthony Roque, and her cousin to kidnap one of Gidstedt's teen daughters on February 16th, 2016.

Action News cannot name or show the victim, but she told the 911 operator she was put against a tree, her clothes taken off, and kicked.

Prosecutors say the girl was kidnapped, shoved in a trunk, and sexually assaulted with a stick. Twenty miles from Clovis, she freed herself and got help from Rodney and Desiree Lewis.

"Her spaghetti strap was hanging off her shoulder, and her hair was really messed up," Desiree Lewis testified. She and her brother helped the victim.

As Desiree and her brother testified about helping the little girl, the defense pushed them on lapses in their memory of an event over seven years ago.

The trial is expected to continue through much of October.