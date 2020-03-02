Chad Daybell, stepdad of missing Idaho children, says 'kids are safe,' but refuses to elaborate

HONOLULU -- "The kids are safe." That is what Chad Daybell, the husband of the woman arrested over the disappearance of her two Idaho children, recently said to ABC News.

That confident response came just a few days after Daybell told ABC News he could not comment about the kids' conditions.

Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, have not been seen since September during a trip with their mother to Yellowstone National Park.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, is being held in a Hawaii jail under a $5 million bail on criminal charges related to deserting her children.

Daybell was seen leaving Hawaii over the weekend. On his way, he told ABC News "the kids are safe," but he refused to give any more details. His Hawaii neighbors said he told them the same thing.

RELATED | Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings

Friends and family said they want to be believe Daybell when he says the children are safe, but they are also cautious. Investigators said both Daybell and Vallow has lied to investigators throughout this whole case.

JJ's grandfather Larry Woodcock said if the children are safe, where are they?

"Somebody has to step up and say, 'We see you; we know where he's at; we think we know where he's at.'" Larry Woodcroft said.

RELATED | Newly surfaced video shows mom of missing Idaho kids repeatedly visiting storage facility
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiiidahomissing childrenu.s. & worldmother arrested
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Adventist Health Tulare patient in isolation as precaution for Coronavirus symptoms
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno home
Selma police officer involved in multi-car crash, taken to hospital
Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 White House bid
Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Show More
Large dust devil forms in Fresno amid stormy weather
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Hanford fire station, no injuries involved
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
Visalia home catches on fire, neighbors believe home was unoccupied
Sacramento father and daughter share Leap Day birthday in rare scenario
More TOP STORIES News